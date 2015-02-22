(Refiles to fix headline)
TRIPOLI Feb 22 Militants claiming loyalty to
Islamic State said they were behind Sunday's twin bomb attacks
on the residence of the Iranian ambassador in the Libyan capital
and a rocket strike on the eastern Labraq airport.
The attack on the ambassador's residence came two days after
the group claimed responsibility for a double suicide bombing
that killed more than 40 people in the eastern town of Qubbah,
one of the worst attacks on civilians since a 2011 uprising
toppled Muammar Gaddafi.
Western powers are concerned that Libya is emerging as a
thriving battleground for militants loyal to Islamic State,
which controls large areas of Iraq and Syria. Islamist fighters
have exploited instability as two rival governments fight for
control of territory.
The group has stepped up attacks since Egypt launched air
strikes on suspected militant targets in the eastern Libyan city
of Derna on Monday, a day after Islamists released a video
showing the execution of a group of Egyptian Coptic Christians.
On Sunday, two bombs exploded at the gate of the Iranian
ambassador's residence in central Tripoli. Iran's official IRNA
news agency confirmed the blasts and said there had been no
casualties, adding Iran had already suspended operations there.
"Two devices were laid, one exploded first and then the
other. The point of the second bomb was to create confusion,"
Colonel Jumaa al-Mashri from the National Security Agency told
Tripoli-based al-Nabaa television.
A Reuters reporter at the scene saw the second device
exploding some 30 minutes after the first. Minor damage could be
seen at the gate.
"Soldiers of the Islamic State caliphate targeted the
Iranian embassy in Tripoli," the group said in a statement
posted with pictures of a flame on Twitter.
The militants also claimed responsibility for a Grad rocket
attack on Labraq airport, announced by officials on Saturday. No
one was hurt. The airport is the main gateway into eastern Libya
and Bayda, seat of the internationally recognised prime
minister, Abdullah al-Thinni.
His government and the House of Representatives, elected in
June, have been working out of the east since a faction called
Libya Dawn seized Tripoli in August, reinstating the previous
assembly and setting up a rival administration.
Last month, militants claiming affiliation with Islamic
State stormed the Corinthia luxury hotel in Tripoli, killing
five foreigners and at least four Libyans.
Supporters of the group have also taken over government and
university buildings in Sirte, a central city and birthplace of
Gaddafi, according to residents.
