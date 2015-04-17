(Recasts to focus on appeal to Gulf nations, adds Obama
comments on Libya, Islamic State, Renzi comment)
WASHINGTON, April 17 President Barack Obama on
Friday urged Gulf nations to help calm the chaotic political
situation in Libya, saying that outside military action would
not be enough to help reduce tensions in the war-ravaged North
African country.
After a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi at
the White House, Obama said a political solution was needed in
the oil-rich Mediterranean state, where two rival governments
are fighting for control.
"We're going to have to encourage some of the countries
inside of the Gulf who have, I think, influence over the various
factions inside of Libya to be more cooperative themselves,"
Obama told reporters.
"In some cases, you've seen them fan the flames of military
conflict, rather than try to reduce them."
Obama is set to meet with leaders from Saudi Arabia and
other members of the Gulf Cooperation Council in Washington on
May 13 and 14 to discuss a host of crises in the Middle East.
Obama noted Islamic State militants, who have taken over
large parts of Syria and Iraq, have also been active in Libya.
The United States is leading a coalition fighting the group in
Iraq and Syria.
"We are consistently looking where terrorist threats might
emanate, and Libya, obviously, is an area of great concern,"
Obama said. He compared the situation to Somalia, where
Washington has carried out drone strikes against suspected al
Qaeda militants.
"We will not be able to solve the problem with just a few
drone strikes or a few military operations," he said, adding
that he and Renzi did not discuss the possible sale of U.S.
drones to Italy, which some Italian media reports had expected.
The United States, Italy and their allies must combine
counterterrorism efforts with a push for a political resolution,
Obama said.
"The answer ultimately is to have a government that can
control its own borders and work with us. That's going to take
some time," he said.
Renzi agreed it was up to the Libyans themselves. "Peace in
Libya: either the tribes do this, or no one is going to do
this," he said.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey and Roberta Rampton; Editing by
David Storey and Andrew Hay)