By Shadia Nasralla
VIENNA, March 11 The nationalities of foreigners
abducted by Islamic State militants in Libya last week were
listed as four Filipinos, two Bangladeshis, one Austrian, one
Czech and one Ghanaian by the firm managing the oilfield where
they worked.
The March 6 attack on the al-Ghani oilfield marked a new
phase in the violence in Libya where rival factions are battling
for control. The militants made no financial or political
demands as armed groups often do, but beheaded security guards
and abducted workers in an apparent show of strength.
There has been no sign of the abductees since the attack, a
spokesman for Austria's foreign ministry said on Wednesday.
VAOS, an oil services company operating in Libya with
offices in Austria and Malta, said it had initiated an
evacuation before the attack began.
"VAOS had ordered the evacuation of both their Ghani and
Zella sites early afternoon (of March 6). Sadly for those in
Ghani, they were surrounded and abducted by armed militia before
they could evacuate," it said in an emailed statement.
VAOS said five armed men had entered the compound at the
al-Ghani field and loaded the foreigners onto vehicles without
harming any of them at that point.
Eleven Libyan guards were killed in the attack.
VAOS, which says it has operated in Libya for 30 years and
relies on its own security arrangements there, had not received
any warning from Libya's state oil company advising it to
evacuate, it said.
The company said all its staff working in Libya had been
informed they could leave at any time.
VAOS's expatriate staff are mostly Filipinos but also
include Poles, Serbs, Britons and Germans. Around 50 of its
foreign workers are awaiting evacuation, it said.
VAOS's clients include BP, Repsol and
Austria's OMV. Apart from its offices in Malta and
Austria, it exclusively operates in Libya, according to its
website.
(Editing by Robin Pomeroy)