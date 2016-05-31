PARIS May 31 The United Nations special envoy
to Libya said on Tuesday the country would not be able to defeat
Islamic State militants unless the various military and militia
strands joined forces against the group.
The December unity deal was meant to end the divide between
rival governments in the capital Tripoli and the east who have
vied for control over the country and its oil resources since
2014. The competing factions helped oust Muammar Gaddafi five
years ago.
But in a sign of a possible new showdown, eastern and
western factions have sent separate armoured columns towards
Gaddafi's home town Sirte, now in the hands of fighters from
Islamic State.
Speaking alongside side French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc
Ayrault, Martin Kobler, the envoy, said a united command
structure was needed under control of Fayaz Seraj, the head of
the U.N.-backed Government of National Accord (GNA), which
arrived in Tripoli in late March and is still trying to
establish its authority.
"One point must be very clear. The fight against Daesh must
first be a Libyan fight and a united fight," Kobler, said
referring to the Arabic acronym for Islamic State.
"Nobody acting alone will succeed that's why it's important
that all security actors in the west and east unite their
forces. There must be a joint command structure and joint army
under the general command of the council (GNA)."
Ayrault, whose country has sent special forces to help
certain groups fight Islamic State in the North African state,
said the priority was to incorporate General Khalifa Haftar, who
heads up troops in the east, with militias in the west.
Haftar on May 20 said it would be "unthinkable" for eastern
Libyan forces to join the GNA until militias aligned to it had
been disbanded.
"I encourage the government (GNA) to do everything to have
contacts with the east and they re doing it," said Kobler, who
added he would like to hold talks with Haftar. "But the east is
refusing for the moment. It takes two to tango."
