TRIPOLI Feb 4 Gunmen have stormed the al-Mabrook oilfield in central Libya, a spokesman for state-run National Oil Corp (NOC) said on Wednesday.

"Unknown gunmen stormed the Mabrook oilfield last night," NOC spokesman Mohamed El Harari said, without providing details.

The oilfield is run by NOC and France's Total and was closed when the Es Sider oil port shut down in December due to clashes. (Reporting by Uld Laessing; editing by Jason Neely)