TRIPOLI, March 3 Islamist militants took over
Libya's Bahi oil station and the Mabrouk oilfield on Tuesday
after security forces guarding the installations were forced to
retreat, according to Ali Hassi, a security official in the oil
protection forces.
Both oil operations were empty after staff were evacuated
earlier. Mabrouk had been assaulted last month by Islamist
militants claiming loyalty to Islamic State, an attack that
killed at least 12 people.
Militants have gained ground in Libya, where two rival
governments and their armed forces are battling for control,
leaving the North African country in turmoil. The United Nations
is trying to negotiate a peace agreement.
