CAIRO, Sept 1 Libya's government said it has
lost control of most ministries and state institutions located
in Tripoli after rival armed groups took over the capital.
Last month, senior officials and the elected parliament
moved to the remote eastern city of Tobruk as an alliance of
armed factions led by forces from the western city of Misrata
took control of Tripoli, having expelled a rival group.
Libya is descending into anarchy as former rebels who helped
topple Muammar Gaddafi in a NATO-backed uprising in 2011 have
turned their guns on each other as they seek to set the
country's political agenda and control its vast oil reserves.
"We announce that most ministries, institutions and state
bodies in the capital Tripoli are out of our control," the
government said in a statement late on Sunday. Armed groups had
prevented staff from entering some government buildings, it
added.
All ministries, the state-oil National Oil Corp (NOC) and
central bank are located in the capital.
The persistent violence has not affected oil production but
traders have said ownership of the oil might be subject to legal
challenges if the Misrata forces take control of the central
bank, where crude revenues are booked.
The new forces controlling Tripoli, some with Islamist
leanings, have refuse to recognize the Tobruk House of
Representatives, which has a strong liberal and federalist
presence.
They have reconvened the previous parliament, the General
National Congress, in which Islamists were strongly represented.
Western powers and Libya's neighbours fear the North African
country will turn into a failed state as the government lacks
the backing of an army or police force to control the various
armed groups.
(Reporting by Ulf Laessing, editing by John Stonestreet)