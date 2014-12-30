BENGHAZI, Libya Dec 30 A fire raging at an oil storage facility at Libya's Es Sider port has destroyed up to 1.8 million barrels of crude, a top oil official said on Tuesday.

Total damage so far, including the lost oil, is estimated at $213 million, al-Mabrook al-Buseif, the top oil official of the recognised Libyan government, told Reuters. (Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by David Goodman)