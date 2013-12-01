TRIPOLI Dec 1 Libya's army told former militia
fighters and protesters to end their occupations of oilfields
and ports and allow crude exports to restart, saying the OPEC
country risked sliding into lawlessness.
Prime Minister Ali Zeidan has so far failed to negotiate an
end to a series of sit-ins and strikes by security guards, civil
servants, militiamen and other groups calling for everything
from security and autonomy to a greater share of oil wealth.
Two years after the NATO-led uprising ousted Muammar
Gaddafi, Libya's new military has struggled to control militias
who helped topple Gaddafi and also continue to fight over
territory and political feuds.
Analysts estimate months of shutdowns at port and oilfields
have caused an estimated $6 billion in losses.
The army did not say what it would do if its warning was not
heeded.
"End your strikes without condition so the oil flows to the
ports and the economy recovers so we can build up the state and
the armed forces," the chief of army staff said in a statement
posted on the defense ministry's website late on Saturday.
"Our country is threatened by disintegration and
lawlessness," it said.
The army repeated Zeidan's warnings that militias who did
not join the regular armed forces by Dec 15 would be removed
from the government payroll.
Many of the former fighters have been put on government pay
in an attempt to co-opt them. But most remain loyal to their
tribal or regional commanders.
The prime minister appears to be counting on rising popular
anger against the militias since clashes in Tripoli killed more
than 40 people this month and forced several powerful militia
groups to withdraw from the capital.
He has warned the government will not be able to pay civil
servants if ports strikes continue.
Last week, Libya's oil workers union also asked an autonomy
movement leader to reopen the eastern Ras Lanuf oil port,
Libya's second-biggest which used to export more than 200,000
barrels a day.
Analysts estimate oil exports are down to a fifth of the
more than 1 million barrels per day Libya used to export until
the summer, when the protests began.
(Reporting by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Patrick Markey)