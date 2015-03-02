BENGHAZI, Libya, March 2 Islamist militants on
Monday shelled Libya's Bahi and Mabrouk oilfields, damaging a
pipeline to Es Sidra oil port, said Ali Hassi, a spokesman for
forces protecting energy infrastructure.
Militants claiming loyalty to Islamic State have said they
carried out previous attacks on oilfields and a pipeline in
Libya, where two rival governments are battling for control.
A spokesman for the National Oil Corporation was not
immediately available to comment.
