BENGHAZI, Libya, March 2 Islamist militants on Monday shelled Libya's Bahi and Mabrouk oilfields, damaging a pipeline to Es Sidra oil port, said Ali Hassi, a spokesman for forces protecting energy infrastructure.

Militants claiming loyalty to Islamic State have said they carried out previous attacks on oilfields and a pipeline in Libya, where two rival governments are battling for control.

A spokesman for the National Oil Corporation was not immediately available to comment.

(Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)