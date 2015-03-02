(Adds comment, background)
BENGHAZI, Libya, March 2 Islamist militants
shelled Libya's Bahi and Mabrouk oilfields on Monday, damaging a
pipeline to the Es Sidra oil port, a spokesman for forces
protecting energy infrastructure said.
Militants claiming loyalty to Islamic State have been blamed
for attacks last month on an oilfield and pipeline in Libya,
where two rival governments are battling for control.
"Large armed forces calling themselves Islamic State in
Libya shelled Bahi and Mabrouk oilfields. Field offices are
still on fire," spokesman Ali Hassi said. "The Islamist
militants damaged the crude pipeline between the two oilfields
and Es Sidra port."
He said it was still difficult to assess damage and fighting
was continuing. Hassi said oil security forces were also
confronting militants at a third oilfield, al-Dahra.
A spokesman for Libya's National Oil Corporation was not
immediately available to comment.
Four years after the fall of Muammar Gaddafi, Libya is in
chaos with two rival governments -- only one internationally
recognised -- and their armed forces battling for control of the
sprawling North African state and its oil wealth.
Oil infrastructure has increasingly been at the heart of
their struggle, closing two major export terminals and cutting
the OPEC member state's exports. But Islamist militants have
been gaining ground in the turmoil.
The El Sarir pipeline was hit by sabotage last month,
igniting a blaze and shutting off the flow to Hariga port.
Last month, gunmen killed 12 people south of Sirte, among
them two Filipino and two Ghanaian nationals, after storming a
remote oilfield. Officials said most of the victims were
beheaded or shot.
French and Libyan officials said Islamic State militants
were behind the attack on the oilfield, in which France's Total
has a stake but which is operated by a Libyan company.
(Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by Patrick Markey;
Editing by Mark Heinrich)