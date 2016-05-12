(Adds detail, background)
TRIPOLI May 12 Libya's National Oil Corporation
(NOC) based in Tripoli said on Thursday it had cancelled two oil
cargoes from its May export programme because a rival NOC in the
east is blocking exports from Marsa al-Hariga.
Mohamed el-Harari, spokesman for the NOC in Tripoli said in
a statement that the standoff was costing Libya $10 million a
day, and that revenue of $120 million had been lost so far.
The NOC in Benghazi, which is loyal to Libya's eastern
government, tried last month to export a first cargo of oil but
the tanker was blacklisted by the United Nations and forced to
return, deepening the rift between the rival NOCs.
Eastern officials have since prevented crude being loaded
onto a tanker sent to the Hariga port by the Tripoli NOC, which
is working with a new U.N.-backed unity government up and
running since March to try to revive oil output.
Because of the dispute, Libya's oil production has dropped
to just over 200,000 barrels per day (bpd), a fraction of the
1.6 million bpd it produced before the uprising that toppled
Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.
The Tripoli NOC has warned that production could sink
further this month if no oil is exported from Hariga and storage
tanks there fill up.
It says exports from the port account for three quarters of
Libya's oil output and that Libya's national income, which has
already been slashed by falling production and prices, will be
halved if shipments from Hariga stop.
"Imports or subsidies or perhaps both will have to be cut,"
said Harari. "Then, shortages of fuel, electricity, food,
medicines and mobile networks coverage that people have been
complaining about will really begin to bite."
Harari said the tanker sent by Glencore to load oil
for the NOC in Tripoli, Seachance, was still waiting off Hariga.
The dispute over oil exports is part of a wider power
struggle between Libyan factions.
The NOC in Benghazi claims that a 2013 resolution moved the
corporation's national headquarters to the eastern city. It is
backed by a government that has been based in eastern Libya
since 2014, when rivals took over the capital Tripoli and
installed a parallel administration.
However, attempts by the eastern NOC to sell oil
independently have been unsuccessful. The NOC in Tripoli has
continued to manage production and has retained international
backing throughout Libya's crisis.
(Writing by Aidan Lewis; editing by David Clarke)