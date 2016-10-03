BENGAHZI, Libya Oct 3 Libya's Arabian Gulf Oil
Company (AGOCO) said on Monday that its production had risen to
320,000 barrels per day (bpd), from 290,000 bpd late last week.
The increase had come after production at Sarir field rose
to around 200,000 bpd, and production at Nafoura had reached
29,000 bpd, spokesman Omran al-Zwai said. He added that AGOCO
could reach its year-end target of 350,000 bpd if the Bayda
field came back on line.
AGOCO, a subsidiary of the National Oil Corporation (NOC)
that operates mainly in eastern Libya, has roughly doubled
production since forces loyal to eastern commander Khalifa
Haftar seized blockaded oil terminals last month and the NOC
announced it would reopen them for exports.
(Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by Aidan Lewis;
Editing by Louise Heavens)