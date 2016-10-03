(Adds national production figure, background)
BENGAHZI, Libya Oct 3 Libya's Arabian Gulf Oil
Company (AGOCO) said on Monday that its production had risen to
320,000 barrels per day (bpd), up from about 290,000 bpd late
last week, helping to push the country's production above
500,000 bpd.
The increase followed a rise in production at the Sarir
field to around 200,000 bpd, and as production at Nafoura
reached 29,000 bpd, AGOCO spokesman Omran al-Zwai said. He said
AGOCO could reach its year-end target of 350,000 bpd if the
Bayda field came back on line.
AGOCO, a subsidiary of the Libya's National Oil Company that
operates mainly in eastern Libya, has roughly doubled production
since forces loyal to eastern commander Khalifa Haftar seized
blockaded oil terminals last month and the NOC said it would
reopen them for exports.
Conflict, militant attacks and political and labour disputes
had dramatically reduced Libya's output from the 1.6 million bpd
the OPEC member was producing before a 2011 uprising. Some oil
facilities have been badly damaged.
Before Haftar's forces seized the oil ports production was
dipping as low as 200,000 bpd.
Ibrahim Alawami, head of the NOC's measurement department,
said it was hoped that national production, which was between
450,000 and 490,000 bpd last week, would increase further at the
end of the month.
Alawami did not give a target, but NOC Chairman Mustafa
Sanalla has said he hopes to raise output as high as 900,000 bpd
by the end of the year.
Sanalla has also said that new funding for the NOC's
operating budget and the reopening of blockaded pipelines in
western Libya would be necessary to reach that goal.
