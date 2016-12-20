(Adds details from statement, background)
By Ahmed Elumami and Aidan Lewis
TRIPOLI/TUNIS Dec 20 Libya's National Oil
Corporation said on Tuesday that pipelines leading from the
western fields of Sharara and El Feel had been reopened after a
two-year blockade, paving the way for a major boost to
production.
The NOC said in a statement that it expected to add 175,000
barrels per day (bpd) to national production in the next month,
and 270,000 bpd over the next three months.
Libya's oil production has been hit by conflict and
political disputes over the past three years. National output
recently doubled to 600,000 bpd but remains far below the more
than 1.6 million bpd the OPEC member was producing before the
2011 uprising.
Any speedy recovery in Libyan output could slow OPEC efforts
to rebalance the market and ease a global supply glut. Libya and
Nigeria were exempted from a recent OPEC pledge to cut oil
production by around 1.8 million bpd.
A rise of 270,000 bpd in Libya's crude production would more
than outweigh production cuts that Iraq and Algeria collectively
pledged.
However, Libyan production remains vulnerable to the North
African country's continuing political turmoil, and blockades by
local groups.
"This is the first time for three years that all our oil
will flow freely, and I hope that this will be the end of the
use of closure tactics in our country," NOC Chairman Mustafa
Sanalla said in Tuesday's statement. However, he did not say
whether agreements had been struck with armed groups that
control Sharara and El Feel and have in the past halted
production.
The deal to reopen valves on pipelines from Sharara and El
Feel in the northern town of Rayana had initially been announced
last week by a local faction of Libya's Petroleum Facilities
Guard (PFG). But officials at El Feel said a separate group of
guards, from the Tebu ethnic group, were preventing a restart
there.
Sanalla said the NOC "did not pay any money and there are no
deals behind the scenes" to secure the reopening at Rayana. He
said the expected production boost would earn $4.5 billion next
year for Libya's economy, which is facing collapse because of
conflict and the loss of oil revenue.
The NOC put the production capacity of Sharara at about
330,000 bpd, and El Feel at around 90,000 bpd. Sharara is run by
the NOC, Repsol, Total, OMV and
Statoil. El Feel is operated by the NOC and Italy's ENI
.
Libya's output has already risen by more than 300,000 bpd
since September, after forces loyal to eastern commander Khalifa
Haftar seized several major ports in Libya's Oil Crescent from a
rival faction and allowed the NOC to reopen them.
OPEC had used a conservative 351,000 bpd "reference
production level" for Libyan oil output even when output in the
country was near 600,000 bpd.
(Additional reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar in London; Writing by
Aidan Lewis; Editing by Adrian Croft, Greg Mahlich)