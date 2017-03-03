BENGHAZI, Libya, March 3 East Libyan forces
carried out air strikes and clashed with rival factions on
Friday close to major oil terminals, eastern military officials
said.
The strikes were carried out south of the coastal town of
Nawfiliya against the Benghazi Defense Brigades, according to
spokesmen for the eastern air force and for the local Petroleum
Facilities Guard.
A military source said clashes were continuing on the ground
between the two sides. Nawfiliya is about 50km west of the oil
port Es Sider and 75 km west of another terminal, Ras Lanuf.
