UPDATE 1-Iran sees gas deal with Total within weeks - minister
DUBAI, June 17 Iran expects to sign a long-delayed gas deal with French oil major Total in the next few weeks, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh was quoted as saying on Saturday.
BENGHAZI, Libya, March 14 East Libyan forces launched a ground offensive on Tuesday to recapture the oil port of Ras Lanuf, one of two terminals they lost control of earlier this month, a senior military official said.
The eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA) has been mobilising ground forces and carrying out air strikes as it prepares to try to retake Ras Lanuf and Es Sider from a rival faction known as the Benghazi Defence Brigades.
Akram Buhaliqa, an LNA commander in the nearby city of Ajdabiya, confirmed local media reports that a counter attack had started. (Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
DUBAI, June 17 Iran expects to sign a long-delayed gas deal with French oil major Total in the next few weeks, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh was quoted as saying on Saturday.
DUBAI, June 17 Iran expects to sign a long-delayed gas deal with French oil major Total in the next few weeks, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh was quoted as saying on Saturday.
DUBAI, June 17 State-owned Qatargas said on Saturday it had signed an agreement with Shell for the delivery of up to 1.1 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per year for five years.