BENGHAZI, Libya, March 15 Libya's eastern
parliament said on Wednesday it was cancelling an agreement to
unify the country's National Oil Corporation (NOC), a day after
eastern forces recaptured major oil ports from a rival faction.
The statement from the parliament's energy committee urged
the eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA) to hand over the
ports of Es Sider and Ras Lanuf as soon as it had fully secured
them, without saying who they should be handed to.
When the LNA originally took over Es Sider, Ras Lanuf and
two other terminals in Libya's Oil Crescent in September, it
handed them to the NOC in Tripoli.
A breakaway NOC office aligned with Libya's eastern
government and the LNA is based in Benghazi, though its efforts
to manage oil operations independently have been blocked by
international sanctions that remain in place.
(Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by Aidan Lewis;
Editing by Mark Potter)