TRIPOLI, July 29 Libya is pumping crude oil at
around 500,000 barrels per day and all its oilfields are secure
despite continued violence, an official from the Libyan Oil
Ministry said on Tuesday.
Intense fighting in the eastern city of Benghazi, where many
oil ports are based, and battles between rival militias in the
capital Tripoli have pushed Libya deeper into chaos after two
weeks of the fiercest violence since the 2011 civil war ousted
Muammar Gaddafi.
"I can confirm that all the oilfields are safe and the
production is still around 500,000 bpd," Samir Salim Kamal,
director of planning at the Libyan Oil Ministry, told Reuters.
He declined to say from which day the figure was or to give
further details.
Two weeks ago, Libya's oil production has risen to 588,000
bpd but it has fallen since the clashes have started over the
capital's international airport.
It was unclear if the Brega oil port has started operating
after the government had reached a deal with protesting security
guards to end strikes.
A rocket hit a fuel depot near Tripoli airport two days ago,
igniting a huge blaze that Libyan fire-fighters on Tuesday were
fighting to put out.
The blazing tanks are owned by Brega oil company, a
subsidiary of state National Oil Company, and store oil for
local consumption in Tripoli.
