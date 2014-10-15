HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on March 16 at 6:35 P.M. EDT/2235 GMT
March 16 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday:
BENGHAZI, Libya Oct 15 Rockets hit a chemicals storage tank of Libyan oil services firm al-Jouf outside the eastern Benghazi city on Wednesday, an oil official said.
Planes have bombed suspected Islamists positions in the port city throughout the day, residents said.
Rockets, probably from a plane, hit a storage tank of chemicals used to clean pipelines, Saad al-Fakhri, deputy head of Libya's oil workers' union, told Reuters.
Civil defence teams extinguished the fire at the tank west of Benghazi. The site is at least 100 km from Zueitina oil port, the closest export terminal in the oil-rich east. (Reporting by Feras Bosalum; Writing Ulf Laessing, editing by David Evans)
March 16 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday:
CALGARY, Alberta, March 16 Syncrude Canada notified customers on Thursday that its oil sands plant in northern Alberta would cut production by more than 50 percent in March and April after a fire this week, four trading sources said.
CALGARY, Alberta, March 16 The Canadian crude-producing province of Alberta will post a higher-than-expected budget deficit of C$10.3 billion (US$7.73 billion) in the coming fiscal year, it said on Thursday, raising spending as its economy recovers.