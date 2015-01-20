TRIPOLI Jan 20 A senior Libyan oil official has
been missing since Thursday, a spokesman for state-run National
Oil Corporation (NOC) and his ministry said on Tuesday after
what was a possible kidnapping.
Abductions have become frequent in Libya where two
governments allied to rival armed factions are fighting for
control four years after the ousting of Muammar Gaddafi.
The internationally recognised government of Prime Minister
Abdullah al-Thinni has operated out of the east since an armed
faction known as Libya Dawn took over Tripoli and set up a
self-declared government. Both have appointed rival oil
officials.
Samir Kamal, head of the planning department at the
Tripoli-based government's oil ministry and its OPEC
representative, has gone missing, said Mohamed El Harari, said
National Oil Corporation spokesman, declining further comment.
Tripoli's oil ministry also confirmed he was missing, but
gave no further details.
Kamal's status as OPEC representative is unclear. Thinni's
government did not nominate him for the last OPEC meeting in
Vienna in November, officials have said.
But OPEC's website still lists him as an OPEC representative
and Tripoli's government says he holds that position.
The oil ministry in Tripoli is run by an oil minister from
the non-recognised government who was denied a visa by OPEC to
attend its Vienna meeting.
Libya's oil ministry and vital energy sector is caught up in
a power struggle between the competing governments, a conflict
Western powers fear may slide into broader civil war.
