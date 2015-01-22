TRIPOLI Jan 22 Dozens of Libyan oil workers
staged a protest on Thursday in Tripoli to demand the release of
a kidnapped official, a spokesman for state-run National Oil
Corporation (NOC) said.
Abductions have become frequent in Libya where two
governments allied to rival armed factions are fighting for
control four years after the ousting of Muammar Gaddafi.
Samir Kamal, head of the Oil Ministry's planning department
and Libya's long-time OPEC representative, has been missing
since last Thursday, according to NOC.
Dozens of NOC and Oil Ministry workers gathered in front of
the NOC headquarters in Tripoli to demand Kamal's release, NOC
spokesman Mohamed El Harari said. A website showed a picture of
protesting oil workers joined by Mashallah Zwai, oil minister in
the Tripoli-based rival government.
The internationally recognized government of Prime Minister
Abdullah al-Thinni has operated out of the east since a group
known as Libya Dawn took over Tripoli and set up a self-declared
government. Both have appointed rival oil officials.
Kamal's status as OPEC representative is unclear. Thinni's
government did not nominate him for the last OPEC meeting in
Vienna in November, officials have said.
But OPEC's website still lists him as an OPEC representative
and Tripoli's government says he holds that position.
Libya oil sector is caught up in a power struggle between
the competing governments, a conflict Western powers fear may
slide into broader civil war.
(Reporting by Feras Bosalum; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing
by Janet Lawrence. (ulf.laessing@thomsonreuters.com))