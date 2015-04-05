TRIPOLI, April 5 Libya's internationally
recognized government said it plans to open a bank account
abroad to deposit oil revenues, hoping to divert proceeds from
the industry away from the country's rival government in
Tripoli.
Control of the North African OPEC producer's crude revenues
is at the centre of a battle between the two rival governments
and their armed forces which have emerged four years after the
fall of Muammar Gaddafi.
Prime Minister Abdullah al-Thinni's decision, announced in a
statement late Saturday, authorized his government's National
Oil Corporation to open the account in the United Arab Emirates.
(Reporting by Firas Bosalum; writing by Patrick Markey; editing
by John Stonestreet)