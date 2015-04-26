TRIPOLI, April 26 A strike by Libyan security
guards over salary payments has forced the closure of the
western El Feel oilfield, a spokesman for state oil firm NOC
said on Sunday.
On Saturday, a field engineer told Reuters the OPEC
producer had closed the field, operated by a joint venture owned
by NOC and Italy's Eni, without giving a reason.
"The field's security guards are on strike because they
complain about a delay of their salary payments," said Mohamed
El Harari, a spokesman for NOC.
"NOC paid the salaries to the security forces but they
haven't paid the guards yet," he said.
Libya had managed to restart the field, which analysts say
produced about 100,000 barrels a day, this year after a pipeline
had been blocked for months.
Libya had to shut down the field late last year when a group
in the western Zintan region opposing a self-declared government
in Tripoli closed a pipeline valve, blocking El Feel and the
neighbouring El Sharara oilfield.
Engineers later diverted the flows to enable them to restart
El Feel, while El Sharara stayed closed.
The Zintani group is allied to Libya's officially recognised
government which has been working out of the east since losing
control of the capital in August, part of a power struggle
gripping Libya four years after the ousting of Muammar Gaddafi.
NOC had before the closure of the El Feel field put Libya's
oil output at less than 600,000 bpd.
(Reporting by Feras Bosalum; Writing by Ulf Laessing, editing
by William Hardy)