BENGHAZI, Libya, March 3 An armed faction entered the major Libyan oil terminal of Es Sider on Friday and an airport at the neighbouring terminal of Ras Lanuf, after attacking eastern forces that have controlled the terminals since September, officials and residents said.

The eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA) had earlier claimed to have repelled an attack by the Benghazi Defence Brigades (BDB) south and west of Es Sider with air strikes and in clashes on the ground.

However, soon after BDB fighters posted pictures and videos of themselves in Ras Lanuf airport, the LNA said it had retaken control there.