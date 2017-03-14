UPDATE 1-Iran sees gas deal with Total within weeks - minister
DUBAI, June 17 Iran expects to sign a long-delayed gas deal with French oil major Total in the next few weeks, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh was quoted as saying on Saturday.
BENGHAZI, Libya, March 14 A spokesman for east Libyan forces said a decision about who should control oil operations at ports they recaptured on Tuesday would not be announced immediately and that the head of an eastern, breakaway office of the National Oil Corporation (NOC) would inspect the terminals.
The statement came as a letter surfaced from Naji al-Maghrabi, the head of the breakaway NOC branch, in which he said he could not commit to a unification deal with the Tripoli-based NOC that was signed last year. (Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by Aidan Lewis)
DUBAI, June 17 State-owned Qatargas said on Saturday it had signed an agreement with Shell for the delivery of up to 1.1 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per year for five years.