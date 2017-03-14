BENGHAZI, Libya, March 14 A spokesman for east Libyan forces said a decision about who should control oil operations at ports they recaptured on Tuesday would not be announced immediately and that the head of an eastern, breakaway office of the National Oil Corporation (NOC) would inspect the terminals.

The statement came as a letter surfaced from Naji al-Maghrabi, the head of the breakaway NOC branch, in which he said he could not commit to a unification deal with the Tripoli-based NOC that was signed last year. (Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by Aidan Lewis)