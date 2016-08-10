PARIS Aug 10 Western countries including the
United States, France and Britain said in a joint statement on
Wednesday they were concerned by mounting tension around the
Zueitina oil terminal in Libya.
Washington, Paris, London and the governments of Germany,
Spain and Italy urged a return under government control of all
oil and gas installations and called on all parties to avoid
damaging the country's energy infrastructure.
"The government of national accord must work with the
National Oil Corporation to relaunch oil production in order to
rebuild Libya's economy," the six countries said in a statement
released by the French foreign ministry.
Libya's state oil company on Sunday called on rival armed
factions to avoid damaging the oil terminal in Zueitina,
following reports of possible clashes at the eastern port.
The National Oil Corporation (NOC) said it was concerned by
reports of "imminent conflict" between the Libyan National Army
(LNA) and the Petroleum Facilities Guard (PFG) in the vicinity
of Zueitina.
(Reporting by Michel Rose, editing by Gus Trompiz)