TOBRUK, Libya Aug 4 Libya's new House of
Representatives on Monday elected Aguila Saleh Iissa, an
independent lawmaker from the eastern town of al-Qobba as its
president after its first formal meeting in the Mediterranean
town of Tobruk.
Elected in June, the House of Representatives replaces the
General National Congress (GNC) in a country where rival
militias have turned its two biggest cities to battlefields
during three weeks of fighting.
Saleh Iissa is seen as a legalist and had occupied many
functions in the judicial sector at the time of the former ruler
Muammar Gaddafi.
