BENGHAZI, Libya Oct 5 Libya's elected
parliament voted on Monday to extend its mandate beyond its
Oct. 20 expiry, a lawmaker said, in a move likely to complicate
U.N. attempts to end a crisis between the country's two rival
governments.
Libya is caught up in conflict between its recognized
government with an elected parliament, and a rival self-declared
government, each backed by competing armed factions.
House of Representatives lawmaker Amal Baeou told Reuters
the elected parliament had voted to extend its mandate until a
new legitimate body is elected.
The United Nations has been negotiating a peace agreement
between the two main factions to form a unity government. It had
been pushing for a deal before the Oct. 20 end of mandate to
prevent the country falling deeper into crisis.
(Reporting by Ayman Al-Warfalli; writing by Patrick Markey;
Editing by Mark Trevelyan)