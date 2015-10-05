* Lawmakers extend their term to 'avoid vacuum'
* Mandate was due to expire on Oct.20
* Move likely to alienate rival Tripoli faction
(Adds GNC unofficial reaction)
By Ayman Al-Warfalli
BENGHAZI, Libya, Oct 5 Libya's elected
parliament voted on Monday to extend its mandate, due to expire
on Oct. 20, in a move likely to complicate U.N. attempts to end
a crisis between the country's two rival governments.
Four years after the uprising that toppled veteran ruler
Muammar Gaddafi, the oil-producing North African state is
caught in conflict between its recognised government, with an
elected parliament, and a rival self-declared administration.
The two are backed by competing armed factions.
The United Nations has been negotiating a peace agreement to
form a unity government. It had been pushing hard for a deal
before the parliament's mandate ended on Oct. 20 to prevent the
country falling deeper into chaos.
House of Representatives spokesman Faraj Hashem said the
elected parliament had voted to extend its mandate until it
could hand over power to a new elected body.
He told reporters the parliament, known as the HOR, was
still supporting the U.N.-backed negotiating process and its
delegates were in meetings with the U.N. envoy in the Moroccan
city of Skhirat on Monday.
"The HOR has amended the constitutional declaration to
extend its mandate to avoid a vacuum in the country," lawmaker
Tarek Juroushi told Reuters.
There was no official reaction from the rival parliament,
known as the GNC, and government. These have been established in
Tripoli since an armed faction called Libya Dawn took over the
capital last year, driving out the recognised government which
now operates in the east of the country.
But the move is likely to complicate efforts to get the
Tripoli factions to agree to a national unity government and
control hardliners resisting a peace accord.
"What the HOR has done sends a negative message," one GNC
member told Reuters asking his name not be used because the
parliament's members planned to meet to discuss their official
position.
Four years after the fall of Gaddafi, Western governments
fear the struggle between the rival governments could turn the
country into a failed state.
Each is backed by loose alliances of former anti-Gaddafi
rebels, ex-soldiers, tribal factions and Islamist-leaning
brigades, who once fought Gaddafi's forces but have steadily
turned against each other.
(Additional reporting by Ahmed Elumami in Tripoli; writing by
Patrick Markey; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)