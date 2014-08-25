TRIPOLI Aug 25 Libya's previous parliament reconvened unilaterally on Monday to elect Islamist-backed Omar al-Hasi as prime minister, a parliamentary spokesman said.

The term of the former legislature, in which Islamists had a strong representation, ended with national elections in June.

It has refused to acknowledge the legitimacy of its successor parliament, which is dominated by liberals and federalists. (Reporting by Feras Bosalum, writing by Ulf Laessing, editing by John Stonestreet)