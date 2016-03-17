UPDATE 2-Siemens, Bombardier in talks about rail JV -sources
* Siemens shares rise to record high of 129.80 euros (Adds detail on potential combined company and obstacles, rivals, background, analyst and fund manager comment, shares)
TRIPOLI, March 17 Libya's U.N.-backed unity government will move to Tripoli "within a few days", its prime minister said in a television interview broadcast on Thursday.
Fayez Seraj said a security plan agreed with police and military forces in Tripoli, with some armed groups, and with the United Nations, would allow the Tunis-based government to move to Libya. (Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
* Siemens shares rise to record high of 129.80 euros (Adds detail on potential combined company and obstacles, rivals, background, analyst and fund manager comment, shares)
* Reuters poll sees U.S. oil stockpiles rising again (Updates with directional change, report on output cuts)