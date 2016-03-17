TRIPOLI, March 17 Libya's U.N.-backed unity government will move to Tripoli "within a few days", its prime minister said in a television interview broadcast on Thursday.

Fayez Seraj said a security plan agreed with police and military forces in Tripoli, with some armed groups, and with the United Nations, would allow the Tunis-based government to move to Libya. (Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Andrew Heavens)