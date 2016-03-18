BENGHAZI, Libya, March 18 Libya's eastern government said on Friday that imposing a U.N.-backed cabinet on the country without a parliamentary vote of approval risked deepening the crisis.

It also warned local and international parties in a statement only to work with the new government once such approval was obtained.

The unity government called last week for an immediate transfer of power, and its prime minister said in an interview broadcast on Thursday that it would move to Tripoli in the "next few days". (Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Angus MacSwan)