SKHIRAT, Morocco Feb 14 Libya's Presidential Council named a revised line-up late on Sunday for a unity government aimed at ending the conflict in the North African state.

One of the council's members, Fathi al-Majbari, said in a televised statement that the proposed government included 13 ministers and five ministers of state.

Libya's eastern parliament, which has been recognised internationally, will now vote on whether to approve the government. It rejected an initial line-up proposed last month amid complaints that, at 32, the number of ministers named was too high. (Reporting by Ahmed Elumami; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)