SKHIRAT, Morocco Feb 14 Libya's Presidential
Council named a revised line-up late on Sunday for a unity
government aimed at ending the conflict in the North African
state.
One of the council's members, Fathi al-Majbari, said in a
televised statement that the proposed government included 13
ministers and five ministers of state.
Libya's eastern parliament, which has been recognised
internationally, will now vote on whether to approve the
government. It rejected an initial line-up proposed last month
amid complaints that, at 32, the number of ministers named was
too high.
