BENGHAZI, Libya Jan 4 An attack by Islamic State militants on Libya's Es Sider oil export terminal on Monday killed two guards and set an oil storage tank on fire, a Petrol Facilities Guard source said.

The guards were killed when two suicide bombers targeted the terminal, the source said, adding that the Islamic State fighters had retreated to neighbouring areas. (Reporting by Ayman Al-Warfalli; Writing by Aidan Lewis; editing by John Stonestreet)