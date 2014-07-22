* Crude output slips for first time since port deal
* Fresh clashes in Tripoli and Benghazi
* Brega oil port seen open in few days
TRIPOLI, July 22 Libyan oil production has
fallen, turning back a hard-won increase since April in revenue
for the government facing increased fighting around the airport
in the capital and in the eastern city of Benghazi.
The El-Feel oilfield last week was forced to cut back due to
events in Tripoli, where two rival brigades of militias have
fought over control of the airport.
El-Feel, operated by state-run National Oil Corporation and
Italy's ENI, is protected by security guards from the
northwestern Zintan region, whose fighters also protect the
airport where clashes have gone on for a week.
National Oil Company spokesman Mohamed El Harari said output
as of Monday was around 450,000 bpd compared with 555,000 bpd on
Thursday.
At least 47 people have died in the week-long Tripoli
airport clashes, which involved artillery, Grad rockets and
anti-aircraft guns, in some of the heaviest street fighting
since the 2011 civil war.
Egypt's Foreign Ministry warned its citizens on Tuesday not
to travel to Libya after 22 Egyptian soldiers were killed by
gunmen near the border on Saturday.
"In the light of escalating violence... on Libyan soil,
especially in Benghazi... the Egyptian Foreign Ministry calls on
all citizens not to travel at all to Libya at the current time
for their own safety," it said in an emailed statement.
Fresh fighting broke out on Monday night in Tripoli and
Benghazi where armed forces and troops loyal to a renegade
former army general are battling Islamist militants who have set
up base there.
There were no immediate reports on casualties from Monday's
fighting in Benghazi or the Qasr Ben Ghashir neighbourhood near
Tripoli airport where residents have been forced from their
homes or trapped by the gun battles.
"There are a lot of families still stuck and not able to get
out because of the intensity of the shelling and bombing, which
is with all kinds of heavy weapons," said local area mayor
Mohammad Abdullah.
The clashes have stopped most international flights, damaged
more than a dozen planes parked at the airport - one Airbus jet
billowed black smoke after being hit on Monday - and prompted
the United Nations to pull its staff out of Libya.
The airport clash reflects national divisions between two
main factions: those from the western town of Zintan and their
allies who are loosely tied to the National Forces Alliance
political movement, and the more Islamist-leaning Misrata
brigades and allied militias who side with Justice and
Construction Party, a wing of the Muslim Brotherhood.
Libya's oil resources have often been targeted by armed
groups since 2011 to push the government for financial or
political gain. Last year a string of protests slashed oil
output to less than half the usual 1.4 million barrels per day.
A negotiated deal in April mostly ended a year-long
blockade by a former rebel commander over four key oil ports,
allowing Libya to slowly rebuild production, shipping crude and
earning vital oil revenue.
One of Libya's ports, Brega, is expected to be operating
within a "few days" after the government reached a deal with
protesting security guards to end a blockade, NOC's Harari said.
According to Reuters AIS Live tanker tracking service, no
tankers had loaded so far at Brega. One crude shipment left the
230,000 barrels-per-day Zawiya port, supplied by the El Sharara
oilfield, which was recently reopened. The Olympic Spirit II,
carrying Aframax, crude oil, headed to the Spanish port of
Bilbao having left July 20.
