By Ayman al-Warfalli and Ahmed Elumami
BENGHAZI, Libya, July 22 A twin suicide bombing
at a Libyan army base in Benghazi killed at least four solders
in an escalation of clashes between Islamist militants and
regular forces battling to oust them from the eastern city.
A first attacker blew himself up at the entrance to
Benghazi's special forces headquarters, allowing a second
suicide bomber to detonate his explosives at the base and kill
at least four troops, a security source said.
Suicide bombings are rare in Libya, where a fragile
government is struggling to impose order. Tripoli and Benghazi
are now caught up in some of the fiercest fighting between rival
armed groups since the fall of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.
In another blow to the government, Libya's oil production
has fallen, turning back a hard-won increase since April in
revenue for the state just as it faces increased fighting around
the airport in the capital and across Benghazi.
More than 40 people have died in a week of fierce clashes at
Tripoli airport involving artillery, Grad rockets and
anti-aircraft guns.
Fresh fighting broke out overnight on Monday in Tripoli and
also Benghazi. In the eastern city, armed regular forces and
troops loyal to a renegade former army general are battling
Islamist militants who have entrenched themselves there.
Beyond the suicide blast, there were no immediate reports on
casualties from Monday's fighting in Benghazi or the Qasr Ben
Ghashir neighbourhood near Tripoli airport where residents have
been forced from their homes or trapped by the gun battles.
"There are a lot of families still stuck and not able to get
out because of the intensity of the shelling and bombing, which
is with all kinds of heavy weapons," said local area mayor
Mohammad Abdullah.
AIRPORT CLASH
The clashes have prompted the United Nations to pull its
staff out of Libya, stopped most international flights and
damaged more than a dozen planes parked at the airport.
One local airline's Airbus jet billowed black smoke after
being hit on Monday.
The airport clash reflects national divisions between two
increasingly polarised factions whose battle is shaping the
future of Libya's transition since the 2011 revolution ended
four decades of Gaddafi's one-man rule.
One side is grouped around the western town of Zintan and
their allies who are loosely tied to the National Forces
Alliance political movement.
The other faction centres on the more Islamist-leaning
Misrata brigades and allied militias who side with Justice and
Construction Party, a wing of the Muslim Brotherhood.
Egypt's Foreign Ministry warned its citizens on Tuesday not
to travel to Libya after 22 Egyptian soldiers were killed by
gunmen near the border on Saturday.
"In the light of escalating violence... on Libyan soil,
especially in Benghazi... the Egyptian Foreign Ministry calls on
all citizens not to travel at all to Libya at the current time
for their own safety," it said in a statement.
FALLING OIL REVENUES
Libya's oil resources have often been targeted by armed
groups since 2011 to push the government for financial or
political gain. Last year a string of protests slashed oil
output to less than half the usual 1.4 million barrels per day.
A negotiated deal in April mostly ended a year-long blockade
by a former rebel commander over four key oil ports, allowing
Libya to slowly rebuild production, shipping crude and earning
vital oil revenue.
But those gains seemed to have been eroded by the growing
violence. The El-Feel oilfield last week was forced to cut back
due to clashes in Tripoli, where the two rival brigades of
militias have fought over control of the airport.
El-Feel, operated by state-run National Oil Corporation and
Italy's ENI, is protected by security guards from the
northwestern Zintan region, whose fighters also protect the
airport where clashes have gone on for a week.
National Oil Company spokesman Mohamed El Harari said output
as of Monday was around 450,000 bpd compared with 555,000 bpd on
Thursday.
Still, oil industry progress remains in flux. One of Libya's
ports, Brega, is expected to be operating within a "few days"
after the government reached a deal with protesting security
guards to end a blockade, NOC's Harari said.
According to Reuters AIS Live tanker tracking service, no
tankers had loaded so far at Brega. One crude shipment left the
230,000 barrels-per-day Zawiya port, supplied by the El Sharara
oilfield, which was recently reopened.
The Olympic Spirit II, carrying Aframax, crude oil, headed
to the Spanish port of Bilbao having left July 20.
