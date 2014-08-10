TRIPOLI Aug 10 South Korea groups Hyundai
and Doosan have suspended construction
of a 1,400 megawatt Libyan power plant in the town of Sirte
because of security concerns, the plant managing director and a
town council spokesman said.
"It is only temporary. They had orders from the South Korean
government to pull out because of the security situation in
Libya," Abu Bakr Makhyoune, the plant's managing director, said.
"Around 570 foreigners working for Hyundai and 382 others
working for Doosan started to leave on Saturday," he added.
Libya is facing the worst violence since the fall of former
ruler Muammar Gaddafi three years ago. Rival militias have been
fighting for control of its two biggest cities for more than a
month, turning the capital Tripoli and the eastern city of
Benghazi into battlegrounds with more than 200 people killed.
The United Nations and most Western countries have pulled
out their diplomats stationed in Libya to protect them.
There have been no recent clashes in Sirte, which is 460 km
from Tripoli and 570 km from Benghazi. State news agency Lana
and local television stations have reported growing insecurity
in Sirte, however, because of the lack of central government
support.
In 2007 Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co Ltd and Doosan
Engineering won the 1.8 billion dinar ($1.5 billion) contract to
build and operate the power plant, along with U.S.-based
Bechtel, France's Geocean and Turkey's Gama Enerji
(IPO-GAMA.IS).
Makhyoune said Bechtel is still operating in Sirte but
without American staff, while 350 workers belonging to Gama
Enerji have returned to Sirte after a brief break. Geocean has
already left after its contract ended.
The Gulf power plant was scheduled to start operating in
2014 with four oil-fired units of 350 MW each. But construction
has been held up by the war that topped Gaddafi in 2011 and then
by fighting between a number of armed groups in the three years
since then.
Only one 175 MW unit has started production so far.
Around 52 Libyan engineers have taken over operation of the
from the departing South Korean staff, Makhyoune said.
"We had many meetings to reassure them (the Korean
companies), but they said they had orders from their
government," Sirte council spokesman Mohamed al-Amyel said.
($1 = 1.2255 Libyan Dinars)
