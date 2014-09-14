CAIRO, Sept 14 Libya's Prime Minister Abdullah al-Thinni said on Sunday Qatar had sent three military planes loaded with weapons and ammunition to a Tripoli airport controlled by an armed opposition group.

"Unfortunately they (the planes) reached (Tripoli) Matiga airport," he told UAE-based Arab TV channel Sky News. "We will consider... breaking off relations if this interference into Libya's internal affairs continued." (Reporting by Omar Fahmy; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Ralph Boulton)