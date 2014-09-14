Scars of looting, destruction all that remain at Mosul museum
MOSUL, Iraq, March 11 After two and a half years under Islamic State control, all that is left in Mosul's museum are the traces of looting and destruction.
CAIRO, Sept 14 Libya's Prime Minister Abdullah al-Thinni said on Sunday Qatar had sent three military planes loaded with weapons and ammunition to a Tripoli airport controlled by an armed opposition group.
"Unfortunately they (the planes) reached (Tripoli) Matiga airport," he told UAE-based Arab TV channel Sky News. "We will consider... breaking off relations if this interference into Libya's internal affairs continued." (Reporting by Omar Fahmy; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Ralph Boulton)
MOSUL, Iraq, March 11 After two and a half years under Islamic State control, all that is left in Mosul's museum are the traces of looting and destruction.
LIBREVILLE, March 11 Gabonese President Ali Bongo has offered to hold talks with opposition parties in an apparent bid to ease tensions over his contested re-election last year, but his main political rival swiftly rejected the call for dialogue.
HODEIDAH, March 11 At least 22 civilians were killed on Friday and dozens wounded when a Saudi-led coalition air strike hit a market in western Yemen causing a fire to break out, a local official said.