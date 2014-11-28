* Libya has two prime ministers competing for legitimacy
* Unrecognized PM warns conflict could break up country
* Traders wonder who controls Africa's largest oil reserves
By Ulf Laessing
TRIPOLI, Nov 28 Libya's self-proclaimed prime
minister has warned that attempts by a rival government in the
east to assert control over the oil industry could escalate the
political conflict dividing the OPEC member state and force it
to break in two.
Libya has had two governments competing for power since
August when a group called Operation Libya Dawn, which opponents
say is backed by Islamists, seized Tripoli and forced the
elected Prime Minister Abdullah al-Thinni to flee 1,000 km to a
small city near the border with Egypt.
Both sides have so far avoided talking publicly about
prospect of a split.
The warning by Omar al-Hassi, prime minister of the rival
government, came after Thinni's government claimed air strikes
on Tripoli's Mitigate airport this week, escalating a
confrontation that started with an attack by Libya Dawn on a
rival force in Tripoli in July.
The new rulers in the capital are not recognised by the
United Nations and world powers but have taken over ministries,
oil facilities, airports and much of western and central Libya.
In a step to assert control over the oil industry, Thinni's
government said on Wednesday it had appointed a new chairman of
the National Oil Corp. Thinni had initially retained the state
oil firm's previous head, Mustafa Sanallah, but he remains in
Tripoli.
The conflict gripping Libya three years after the overthrow
of Muammar Gaddafi poses a legal dilemma for oil traders, who
are left wondering who owns Libya's oil exports, worth more that
$10 billion a year. The country sits on Africa's largest oil
reserves.
"Libya's oil has become part of the war," Hassi told Reuters
in an interview. "We had hoped that oil would not be part of
this conflict."
Hassi said Libya might break up if the international
community allowed Thinni to appoint its own NOC chairman and
eventually form an eastern oil company.
FUTURE PROBLEM
"Helping to create a new oil company means helping to break
up Libya," Hassi said late on Thursday, sitting in Thinni's old
office. "The West will be responsible for this problem in the
future."
Hassi said the NOC appointment was an attempt to take over
oil facilities in the east with the help of a former general,
Khalifa Haftar, whose armed group has merged with the army in
the east to fight enemies he describes Islamists.
"There are attempts (by Thinni) to set up an eastern Supreme
Court, there are attempts to launch a central bank in the east,
there are attempts to establish a separate oil ministry in the
east," said Hassi, who said he was against partition.
Thinni's government has sought to move heads of state-run
institutions to the east as he is recognised by the
international community, but he too denies any plans for
secession.
But Hassi said Thinni's government had shown it intended to
control oil facilities in the eastern rump state by picking
al-Mabrook Bou Seif as new NOC Chairman, since he was from the
same tribe as Ibrahim Jathran, a former rebel leader who seized
eastern ports for a year to press for regional autonomy.
Jathran, who reopened the oil ports in April in a deal with
Thinni's government, has said he will push for eastern secession
if the world recognises Hassi's government.
Hassi said OPEC had contributed to the escalation by
refusing to invite his oil minister, Mashallah Zwai, an
invitation to a meeting on Thursday attended by Thinni's
delegation.
Hassi said Turkey might mediate between the two sides as it
had a direct interest due to its large business interests in
Libya. The United Nations has started a dialogue but talks have
gone nowhere, diplomats say.
"Everybody respects Turkey. Turkey wants a quick solution to
Libya's problem so it can start investing. The Turkish state
thinks of the economy," Hassi said.
"Turkey uses quiet language, good language and demonstrates
good political thinking. It gives both sides the chance for
dialogue, which is very important," he said. "They think in a
balanced way."
Turkey is one of the few countries to have met top Hassi
officials publicly. Ankara, which has also good relations with
Thinni, had also invited Zwai to a business forum.
"We are open to dialogue," said Hassi. "This conflict cannot
be solved by war."
(Reporting by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Giles Elgood)