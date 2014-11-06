Little new damage found as east Libyan forces push to secure oil ports
RAS LANUF, Libya, March 17 A broken down truck and a tank lie by the side of the road in the sand, and overturned boxes are strewn across the floor of a firefighting station.
CAIRO Nov 6 A ruling of Libya's Supreme Court declaring the country's elected parliament unconstitutional presents a chance for national dialogue, the head of a rival parliament said on Thursday.
Libya has two governments and parliaments since a group linked to the western city of Misrata seized the capital Tripoli in August, dividing the North African country and setting up a rival assembly.
In a ruling tha could cement divisions, the court based in Tripoli said the election of the House of Representatives, the internationally-recognized assembly, was invalid.
In a first reaction, Nouri Abusahmain, head of the rival assembly, the General National Congress, said the ruling should be used to open a national dialogue. "We in the General National Congress call for dialogue," he said in a televised speech. (Reporting by Ulf Laessing and Mostafa Hashem; editing by Ralph Boulton)
RAS LANUF, Libya, March 17 A broken down truck and a tank lie by the side of the road in the sand, and overturned boxes are strewn across the floor of a firefighting station.
* Oil prices consolidating at lower levels (Updates with settlement prices, weekly change, data on futures positioning)
WASHINGTON, March 17 President Donald Trump reiterated his strong support for NATO on Friday and pressed German Chancellor Angela Merkel to meet NATO's military spending target, in the first face-to-face meeting between the two leaders.