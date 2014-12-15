DAKAR Dec 15 The United Nations special envoy
to the Sahel region said on Monday talks to resolve a crisis in
Libya had stalled and warned several countries in the region
risked being destabilised unless it was resolved quickly.
Hiroute Gebre Selassie said instability in the Sahel, the
arid region south of the Sahara desert, had worsened due to the
fragile state of regional governments and expansion of Islamist
militant groups.
Libya has two governments competing for legitimacy since a
group called Libya Dawn seized Tripoli in August, forcing the
internationally recognised prime minister, Abdullah al-Thinni,
to the eastern city of Tobruk, spurring fears of a civil war for
control of the country's vast oil reserves.
A second round of U.N.-sponsored peace talks was due to open
this week, though al-Thinni has vowed to retake Tripoli by
force.
"In Libya, the political process is stagnant and the clashes
between the different factions continue," Selassie said at an
African security forum in Dakar. "If the crisis in Libya is not
resolved quickly then numerous countries in the region will be
destabilised."
She said persistent indications of Islamic State training
camps being set up in Libya was especially worrying.
French Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, whose country
has deployed some 3,200 troops in the Sahel for
counter-insurgency operations, said that Islamist militants had
managed to regroup in southern Libya and equip themselves with
weapons.
A French-led operation in January 2013 destroyed an
al-Qaeda-linked enclave in northern Mali, but scattered Islamist
cells still carry out attacks against Malian troops and U.N.
peacekeepers.
(Reporting By John Irish; Editing by Tom Heneghan)