(Adds interview with envoy)
By John Irish
DAKAR Dec 15 The United Nations special envoy
to the Sahel region said on Monday talks to resolve a crisis in
Libya had stalled and warned several countries in the region
risked being destabilised unless it was resolved quickly.
Hiroute Gebre Selassie said instability in the Sahel region
south of the Sahara desert had worsened due to the fragile state
of regional governments and expansion of Islamist militants.
"In Libya, the political process is stagnant and the clashes
between the different factions continue," Selassie said at an
African security forum in Dakar.
"If the crisis in Libya is not resolved quickly, then
numerous countries in the region will be destabilised."
Libya has two governments competing for legitimacy since a
group called Libya Dawn seized Tripoli in August, forcing the
internationally recognised prime minister, Abdullah al-Thinni,
to the eastern city of Tobruk, spurring fears of a civil war for
control of the country's vast oil reserves.
A second round of U.N.-sponsored peace talks was due to open
this week, though al-Thinni has vowed to retake Tripoli by
force.
"We have to act quickly because if we don't, we will have
broken pots everywhere," she told Reuters.
"I'm not saying that there is no international action, but
efforts must be stepped up," she said. "Libya is already
destabilised, but the Sahel risks being set ablaze."
She said that different positions of regional players were
hindering the efforts of France's regional counter-insurgency
force Barkhane and the United Nations to start the dialogue.
"What is at stake is huge and more effort is needed," she
said. Persistent indications of Islamic State training camps
being set up in Libya were especially worrying.
"There are groups that have given allegiance to Islamic
State and the situation on the ground in Libya paves the way for
these groups," she said, adding the spread of weapons across the
Sahel was continuing despite efforts to hamper Islamist
networks.
French Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, whose country
has deployed some 3,200 troops in the Sahel to tackle Islamist
groups, said that militants had managed to regroup in southern
Libya and equip themselves with weapons.
A French-led operation in January 2013 destroyed an
al-Qaeda-linked enclave in northern Mali, but scattered Islamist
cells still carry out attacks against Malian troops and U.N.
peacekeepers.
"With these large spaces and porous frontiers, it's not
always possible to stop all these movements," she said.
(Reporting By John Irish; Editing by Tom Heneghan)