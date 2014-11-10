(Adds visit to government in Tobruk, quote, background)
KHARTOUM Nov 10 Sudanese Foreign Minister Ali
Karti flew to the Libyan cities of Tobruk and Tripoli in a bid
to mediate between rival governments based at opposite ends of
the country, the Sudanese Foreign Ministry said on Monday.
Karti first went to the eastern city of Tobruk to meet the
internationally-recognized Prime Minister Abdullah al-Thinni
before flying to Tripoli for talks with a competing government
based there, Foreign Ministry spokesman Joseph al-Kordofani
said.
"Foreign Minister Karti arrived in Libya today to meet both
sides and determine the nature of the situation in preparation
for Sudan's role in mediating the rift between the parties,"
Kordofani said.
Thinni's government was forced to relocate to Tobruk after
Islamist-leaning militias captured the Libyan capital in August.
In Tripoli, Karti met in a hotel with Omar al-Hassi, prime
minister of a government which has not been recognized by the
United Nations or most major foreign governments, witnesses
said.
After a recent meeting with Sudan's President Omar
al-Bashir, Thinni said he was ready for talks with the rival
government and Bashir suggested Sudan would have a mediating
role.
Thinni had previously made numerous accusations that Sudan,
as well as Qatar, have been arming the Islamist militants that
have been fighting for control of the oil-producing country,
which has fallen into chaos since the overthrow of Muammar
Gaddafi in 2011.
Khartoum and Doha have denied the allegations and Sudan's
Bashir sounded a conciliatory note during Thinni's visit.
However, Sudan has not denied maintaining contacts with
members of the Tripoli-based group, even as most countries have
avoided public meetings with Hassi or senior officials in his
government, though Turkey sent an envoy to meet him last month.
(Reporting by Ulf Laessing in Cairo and Khaled Abdelaziz;
Writing by Shadi Bushra, Editing by Angus MacSwan)