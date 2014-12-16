BRUSSELS Dec 16 The European Union is ready to
consider sanctions, if necessary, on people obstructing a
political solution in Libya, EU foreign policy chief Federica
Mogherini said on Tuesday.
The EU is backing attempts by the United Nations to bring
rival parties in Libya together for talks. On Monday, the world
body said the dialogue had been complicated by new fighting of
armed factions allied to both sides.
"Those who are undermining prospects for a political
solution risk tipping Libya fully into civil war. They must face
consequences for their actions. The EU ... remains ready to
consider further actions, including restrictive measures, should
circumstances so require," she said in a statement.
(Reporting by Adrian Croft)