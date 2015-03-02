* Elected parliament pulled out of UN talks a week ago
* Talks to resume Thursday in Morocco - rival camp delegate
* Power struggle risks tearing Libya apart
By Ayman Al-Warfalli
BENGHAZI, Libya, March 2 Libya's elected
parliament agreed on Monday to return to U.N.-sponsored peace
negotiations one week after pulling out and a delegate from its
rival assembly said the talks would resume on Thursday.
Western powers see the U.N. talks as the only chance to end
turmoil in Libya, where a power struggle between two rival
governments and their armed factions risks pushing the North
African country deeper into civil war four years after the fall
of Muammar Gaddafi.
Fighting between the two factions has cut into Libya's vital
crude exports and has also allowed militants claiming loyalty to
Islamic State to gain a foothold in the large desert nation.
News of parliament's move came just after Islamist militants
shelled two Libyan oilfields, a security official said.
Forces loyal to Prime Minister Abdullah al-Thinni's
internationally recognised government and the elected parliament
based in the east are battling Libya Dawn forces who took over
the capital Tripoli last summer and set up their own government.
The elected House of Representatives (HOR) quit the U.N.
talks last week after a double suicide bombing attack on an
eastern town killed 45 people.
"The HoR voted today to resume the peace dialogue after we
held a meeting with the U.N. envoy to Libya, Bernardino Leon,"
spokesman Faraj Hashem said.
Salah Makhzoum, a deputy for the rival parliament, which is
known as the GNC, a former assembly reinstated by Tripoli's
forces, said the talks would resume on Thursday in Morocco. A
U.N. spokesman could not immediately confirm the statement.
Western powers and regional countries are concerned Libya's
conflict is spinning out of control and allowing the country to
become a haven for extremists.
Egypt last month carried out airstrikes on Islamic State
targets in Libya after militants there released a video
purporting to show the beheading of kidnapped Egyptian
Christians.
DAMAGE
Islamist militants shelled Libya's Bahi and Mabrouk
oilfields on Monday, damaging a pipeline to the Es Sidra oil
port, said Ali Hassi, a spokesman for forces protecting energy
infrastructure. Fighting was continuing and he could not give
details of the damage.
The U.N. talks have yielded little concrete progress so far
toward a unity government, a lasting ceasefire and getting
Libya's transition to full democracy back on track. Ceasefires
have been difficult to keep.
In another development on Monday that might complicate the
U.N. talks, Khalifa Haftar was appointed as army commander for
Libya's internationally recognised government.
The appointment of Haftar, a former Gaddafi ally who later
joined the 2011 revolution against the Libyan leader, is likely
to stoke tensions with the Tripoli-based government, which sees
his rise as a sign that the old guard is regaining strength.
"Khalifa Haftar for us is a war criminal," GNC spokesman
Omar Hmaidan said. "Of course, this measure will add to the
escalation and complicate things."
