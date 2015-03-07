By Ahmed Elumami
| TRIPOLI, March 7
TRIPOLI, March 7 An influential Islamist
supporter of Libya's self-declared government said United
Nations talks were the only way to end the country's conflict,
but signalled a deal would be hard while a rival government
works with a former ally of Muammar Gaddafi.
The remarks from Abdul Hakeem Belhadj illustrate how support
for U.N. sponsored negotiations may be complicated by divisions
within the two loose alliances of Libyan forces now competing
for power.
Four years after the civil war that ousted Gaddafi, the
North African country is caught up in conflict between two rival
governments and their armed forces fighting to secure control
over the OPEC member's oil wealth.
"Unfortunately the current crisis, the division between the
two parliaments, governments and also two groups of army, could
be only ended through consensus and serious dialogue," Belhadj
told Reuters in an interview.
Now a leading Libyan political figure with the conservative
Al-Watan party, Belhadj fought in Afghanistan, fought to
overthrow Gaddafi in 1990s and then joined the 2011 uprising
against the former leader.
Libyan Prime Minister Abdullah al-Thinni's internationally-
recognized government and elected parliament operate out of the
east since a rival armed faction called Libya Dawn took over the
capital Tripoli in the summer and set up its own government.
Both factions are backed by loose alliances of former rebels
who once fought together against Gaddafi but turned on each
other in a scramble for political control.
Thinni is backed by forces from the western town of Zintan,
as well as the Qaaqaa and Al-Sawaq brigades including some of
Gaddafi's former special forces. His government has also named
former Gaddafi ally Khalifa Haftar as army chief.
Haftar, a former general who helped Gaddafi to power before
falling out with him in 1990s, last year began his own campaign
against Islamist militants in Benghazi, joining forces with
elements of the army. But critics say he is a war criminal.
Tripoli's government is supported by Libya Dawn, an alliance
of former rebel brigades from the city of Misrata and some
Islamist units, as well members of the Justice and Construction
Party -- an arm of Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood -- and Belhadj's
Al Watan party.
Thinni says Dawn supports extremists such as Ansar
al-Sharia, labelled a terrorist group by Washington.
"Haftar is the main reason for sparking the fire of
sedition, especially when he claimed that he is fighting
terrorism. If there was no Haftar, we would not have seen these
acts," Belhadj said.
Belhadj once tried to sue Britain for damages over torture
he says he suffered at the hands of Gaddafi's men after being
handed to Libya by British and U.S. agents.
Asked about the rise of Islamic State militants, or Daesch
as they are known in Arabic, Belhadj echoed the position of
others within the Tripoli camp.
"Daesh, there is a phenomenon, yes," he said. "But there are
also other factors like Haftar and the loyalists from the former
regime."
(Editing by Mark Potter)