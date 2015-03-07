RABAT, March 7 The United Nations said on
Saturday delegates from Libya's warring factions had made
progress toward a unity government in U.N.-backed negotiations,
and a Libyan delegate said they would resume discussions next
week.
Western leaders are backing the U.N. talks as the only way
to end the turmoil in Libya, where two rival governments and
armed factions are battling for control and Islamist militants
have also gained ground in the chaos.
The talks in Morocco are aimed at establishing a unity
government and a lasting ceasefire and putting Libya's
democratic transition back on track, but both factions face
internal divisions over the negotiations and fighting continues.
Representatives from the two sides met together for the
first time since several rounds of talks.
"There was a meeting between the two parties which was
symbolic, it was not part of the talks, but symbols count, it
was important," United Nations envoy Bernardino Leon said after
the meetings.
One independent delegate of the "dialogue committee"
participating in the talks, which includes Libyan groups not
aligned to the two rival governments, said the sides would head
home for consultations before returning to Morocco for more
talks next week over forming a unity government.
"The plan is to come back next week, maybe on Tuesday, and
every side would propose a list of people who would form the
unity government after discussing them in Libya," Sharif al-Waf
told Reuters.
Leon declined to confirm there would be a new round in
Morocco next week.
The internationally-recognized government of Prime Minister
Abdullah al-Thinni has operated out of eastern Libya since a
rival armed faction called Libya Dawn took over Tripoli in
fighting last summer and set up its own administration.
The UN said in a statement the parties were determined to
"bridge their differences and have been working on concrete
proposals" on key elements of security arrangements and a
government of national unity.
