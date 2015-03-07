(Adds UN statement)
RABAT, March 7 The United Nations said on
Saturday talks with Libya's warring factions had made progress
and delegates would return to Morocco next week for more
negotiations after consultations at home on forming a unity
government.
Western leaders are backing the U.N. talks as the only way
to end the turmoil in Libya, where two rival governments and
armed factions are battling for control and Islamist militants
have gained ground in the chaos.
U.N.-backed talks in Morocco aim to achieve a unity
government and a lasting ceasefire and put Libya's democratic
transition back on track. But both factions face internal
divisions over the negotiations and fighting continues.
Delegates will return to Morocco for more talks on Wednesday
after discussing proposals with their supporters in Libya, the
United Nations mission to Libya said in a statement.
Representatives from the two sides met in Morocco together
for the first time. In previous rounds of talks they have met
with U.N. delegates separately.
"There was a meeting between the two parties which was
symbolic, it was not part of the talks, but symbols count, it
was important," United Nations envoy Bernardino Leon said after
the meetings.
Sharif al-Waf, an independent delegate taking part in the
talks, told Reuters both sides would discuss a proposed list of
possible leaders to head up a unity government.
The internationally-recognized government of Prime Minister
Abdullah al-Thinni has operated out of eastern Libya since a
rival armed faction called Libya Dawn took over Tripoli in
fighting last summer and set up its own administration.
