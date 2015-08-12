* Libya's two rival governments conclude talks in Geneva
* UN envoy calls for unity government by September
* Islamic State battles official forces and rival Islamists
(Adds clashes in two cities, air strikes, background)
By Ayman al Warfalli and Stephanie Nebehay
BENGHAZI, Libya/GENEVA, Aug 12 Islamic State
fought separate battles with forces loyal to Libya's official
government and with a rival group on Wednesday, as growing
violence threatened to make U.N.-mediated peace efforts
irrelevant.
Libya is in chaos as two governments and parliaments vie for
power, while Islamic State and other armed groups exploit a
security vacuum four years after the ousting of Muammar Gaddafi.
The United Nations brought the main warring factions
together in Geneva this week. They agreed on Wednesday to end
the crisis within weeks, the U.N. said in a statement.
But the diplomacy was sidelined by new fighting. Helicopters
loyal to the internationally-recognised government based in
eastern Libya bombed Islamic State positions in the central city
of Sirte, said Ali al-Hassi, an air force spokesman.
Pictures posted on social media also showed eastern
government forces, backed up by armed residents, firing
artillery barrages at Islamic State positions on the outskirts
of the eastern city of Derna.
The militant group launched an offensive this week to retake
the city after a rival Islamist group had expelled it.
Libya's official government has been working out of the east
since losing the capital Tripoli a year ago to a rival group
which set up its own administration in the capital. The official
government's forces have been also battling Islamists in
Benghazi.
In separate violence, Islamic State clashed with a Salafist
group near Sirte, residents said. The fighting started after the
Salafists accused Islamic State of killing a Salafist preacher.
About 10 people were killed, said a hospital source.
Information is hard to verify from the city, which is under
control of Islamic State.
The U.N. put a brave face on the situation after two days of
talks in Geneva. "The parties underscored their determination to
conclude the dialogue process as soon as possible, with a target
date within the coming three weeks," a U.N. statement said.
On Tuesday, U.N. Special Envoy Bernardino Leon called on the
parties to agree on a unity government by the end of August and
endorse it with a vote in September.
Mohamed Shoaib, head of the delegation representing the
elected parliament based in the east, said he hoped the rival
assembly in Tripoli, which rejected an initial deal last month,
would now agree to a unity government.
"They have some reservations ... We say that we will deal
with these points," he said.
(Additional reporting by Ulf Laessing and Cecile Mantovani;
Editing by Andrew Roche)